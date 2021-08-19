Five ‘commit suicide’ in 4 dists

Five people including three women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Jashore, Moulvibazar, Chapainawabganj and Kurigram, in four days.

JASHORE: A young woman reportedly 'committed suicide' after killing her six-year-old daughter in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Shumi Khatun, 27, daughter of Shirajul Islam of Shurarghop Village under Laxmanpur Union in the upazila, and her daughter Ankhi Moni.

Mahmudul Hasan Masud, bother of Shumi, said she mixed pesticide with rice and fed her daughter and then herself.

They were rushed to Sharsha Upazila Health Complex in a critical situation where the on-duty physician referred them to Jashore 250-Bed General Hospital.

Jashore General Hospital emergency department Dr Abdur Rashid said Akhi Moni died before reaching the hospital and Shumi Khatun died at around 9pm while undergoing treatment in the medicine ward.

The deceased's family sources said Shumi got divorce with her husband five years back and was living in her father's house. Shirajul Islam wanted her daughter to marry again. They were locked into an altercation that evening over the issue.

Officer-in-Charge of Sharsha Police Station Bodrul Alam said police have been informed, and they are investigating the incident.

MOULVIBAZAR: Two people have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Kamalganj and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.

A female tea-worker reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Rima Modi, 22, was a resident of Babanbil Slum in Dewachhara Tea Garden under Rahimpur Union in the upazila.

The tea garden sources said Rima hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 2pm following a family dispute with her husband.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Dewacchara Tea Garden Ward Member of Rahimpur Union Sitangshu Karmakar confirmed the incident.

Earlier, a man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Sumon, 32, was the son of Shahid, a resident of Gaighar Village under Kamalpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sumon came in live through his facebook account at around 10pm. He sought forgiveness from all at that time. He also said nobody is responsible for his death.

Later, he hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at around 10:30pm.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Moulvibazar 250-bed Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sumon dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Police suspect that he might have committed suicide over family dispute.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Morsalin, 19, son of Shukur Uddin, was a resident of Laxmi Narayanpur Village in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Masir Uddin said Morsalin had an altercation with his wife on Saturday night.

As a sequel to the quarrel, Morsalin's wife went to another room for sleeping. As she woke up at midnight, she she saw her husband hanging from the ceiling at a room in the house, the UP member added.

ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

Deceased Shabnur, 22, was the wife of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Gutli Bangshir Char Village under Dantbhanga Union in the upazila. Local sources said Shabnur hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 2:30pm.

However, the reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.



