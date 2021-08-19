3,500 families marooned in 15 Padma chars



A view of flooded villages in Chakrajapur Union under Bagha Upazila. photo: observer

Over 300 families of them have taken shelter in Chakrajapur Primary School and on different raised grounds. Still they do not get any relief assistance from government or private sources.

On Monday a visit found 23 families water-confined in Diarkadirpur Char in the upazila; other families in the rest of 14 chars are facing the same condition; they cannot go out; their only communication option is tin-made sail boats; locals have to go to bazaars by boats; their living is going on this way.

Their main earning source is agriculture. But their croplands have been submerged; most of them are running their families by catching fishes.

Taking rent of lands on an annual basis and raising houses there, many of Diarkadirpur Char dwellers are living. Inhabitant Sabbirul Islam said, he has been living with his wife and two sons in two houses raised on rented land. Due to swelling in the Padma, he has fallen into disarray with his goats and cows.

His wife Salma Begum said, as there is no agriculture work, their family is running on sale of fishes. She did not get any relief.

Member of Ward No.-1 of Chakrajapur Union Jalal Uddin said, due to erosion, Charkalidaskhali Government Primary School has been removed to other place; besides, Chakrajapur Community Clinic has been under erosion threat by the Padma.

Chakrajapur Union Chairman Azizul Azam said, 50 decimal lands on Padma chars have been submerged; over 100 families have taken shelter in other places; with cattle, people are passing days in sub-human condition; still no relief has been given governmentally or privately.

The matter has been informed to upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), he added.

UNO Papia Sultan said, the highest authorities have been informed about providing relief to water-confined families of Padma chars.

If relief assistance is granted, they will be assisted instantly, she added.









RAJSHAHI, Aug 18: About 3,500 families in 15 chars in the Padma River at Chakrajapur Union in Bagha Upazila of the district have been marooned.Over 300 families of them have taken shelter in Chakrajapur Primary School and on different raised grounds. Still they do not get any relief assistance from government or private sources.On Monday a visit found 23 families water-confined in Diarkadirpur Char in the upazila; other families in the rest of 14 chars are facing the same condition; they cannot go out; their only communication option is tin-made sail boats; locals have to go to bazaars by boats; their living is going on this way.Their main earning source is agriculture. But their croplands have been submerged; most of them are running their families by catching fishes.Taking rent of lands on an annual basis and raising houses there, many of Diarkadirpur Char dwellers are living. Inhabitant Sabbirul Islam said, he has been living with his wife and two sons in two houses raised on rented land. Due to swelling in the Padma, he has fallen into disarray with his goats and cows.His wife Salma Begum said, as there is no agriculture work, their family is running on sale of fishes. She did not get any relief.Member of Ward No.-1 of Chakrajapur Union Jalal Uddin said, due to erosion, Charkalidaskhali Government Primary School has been removed to other place; besides, Chakrajapur Community Clinic has been under erosion threat by the Padma.Chakrajapur Union Chairman Azizul Azam said, 50 decimal lands on Padma chars have been submerged; over 100 families have taken shelter in other places; with cattle, people are passing days in sub-human condition; still no relief has been given governmentally or privately.The matter has been informed to upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), he added.UNO Papia Sultan said, the highest authorities have been informed about providing relief to water-confined families of Padma chars.If relief assistance is granted, they will be assisted instantly, she added.