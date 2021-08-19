Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3,500 families marooned in 15 Padma chars

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Rafiqul Hasan Firoz

A view of flooded villages in Chakrajapur Union under Bagha Upazila. photo: observer

A view of flooded villages in Chakrajapur Union under Bagha Upazila. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Aug 18: About 3,500 families in 15 chars in the Padma River at Chakrajapur Union in Bagha Upazila of the district have been marooned.
Over 300 families of them have taken shelter in Chakrajapur Primary School and on different raised grounds. Still they do not get any relief assistance from government or private sources.
On Monday a visit found 23 families water-confined in Diarkadirpur Char in the upazila; other families in the rest of 14 chars are facing the same condition; they cannot go out; their only communication option is tin-made sail boats; locals have to go to bazaars by boats; their living is going on this way.
Their main earning source is agriculture. But their croplands have been submerged; most of them are running their families by catching fishes.
Taking rent of lands on an annual basis and raising houses there, many of Diarkadirpur Char dwellers are living. Inhabitant Sabbirul Islam said, he has been living with his wife and two sons in two houses raised on rented land. Due to swelling in the Padma, he has fallen into disarray with his goats and cows.
His wife Salma Begum said, as there is no agriculture work, their family is running on sale of fishes. She did not get any relief.
Member of Ward No.-1 of Chakrajapur Union Jalal Uddin said, due to erosion, Charkalidaskhali Government Primary School has been removed to other place; besides, Chakrajapur Community Clinic has been under erosion threat by the Padma.
Chakrajapur Union Chairman Azizul Azam said, 50 decimal lands on Padma chars have been submerged; over 100 families have taken shelter in other  places; with cattle, people are passing days in sub-human condition; still no relief has been given governmentally or privately.
The matter has been informed to upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), he added.
UNO Papia Sultan said, the highest authorities have been informed about providing relief  to water-confined families of Padma chars.
If relief assistance is granted, they will be assisted instantly, she added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Executive Engineer of Thakurgaon Public Works Department Majedar Rahman
Covid-19: 32 more die, 465 more infected in 10 dists
Two men murdered in two districts
Nazipur Poura road deplorable at Patnitala
Two missing men found dead
One to die for trafficking heroin
4 killed in road mishaps in three districts


Latest News
Biman resumes flights to India from Aug 22
Taliban: Islamic scholars to decide women's role in Afghanistan
HSC candidates given instruction for practical
Banks to remain open Thursday as holiday reset for Ashura
US freezes Afghan central bank’s assets of $9.5bn
Govt decides to fix fee for participation of foreign artists in local ads
Quader for staying alert against communal forces
Japan urged to invest in automobile, food processing industries
T-Mobile hackers steal data of 40m people
Two killed as motorcycle hits tree in Noakhali
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Antiquated adoption law for orphans
RU admission test from October 4
Dengue turns alarming
Secretarial meeting to be held today after 4 years
Padma Bridge, ferries and the authorities
Combating garbage menace in Dhaka city
No scope to shelter Afghan people: FM reiterates
Export potentials of Bangladeshi aromatic rice
Remove harmful online games for 3 months
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft