Iran stresses nuclear programme peaceful after IAEA report

TEHRAN, Aug 18: Iran has stressed its nuclear activities are peaceful and conform to safeguard obligations, after the UN nuclear watchdog said it has established a process to accelerate production of highly enriched uranium.

International Atomic Energy Agency director Rafael Grossi informed IAEA member states that Iran was boosting such capacity at its Natanz enrichment plant.

"All of (Iran's) nuclear programmes and actions are in complete compliance with the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty), Iran's safeguards commitments, under IAEA supervision and previously announced," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Tuesday.

The UN agency verified on Saturday that "Iran had configured a new operational mode for the production of UF6 enriched up to 60 percent U-235," Grossi said in a statement to AFP. -AFP







