Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:53 AM
Foreign News

Facebook moves to block Taliban’s WhatsApp accounts

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 18: Facebook said Tuesday it was blocking WhatsApp accounts linked to the Taliban after the radical Islamic group seized control of Afghanistan and sought to use the messaging service to help it govern.
"The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization policies," a Facebook spokesperson told AFP.
The Facebook move shut down a WhatsApp hotline the Taliban had set up to receive complaints about violence and looting, according to the Financial Times. A WhatsApp spokesperson said in an email to AFP that the company is required to follow US sanctions.    -AFP


