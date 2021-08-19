Greek megafires highlight failure to prepare, experts say

COGOLIN, Aug 18: French firefighters battled to contain a raging wildfire near the glitzy Mediterranean resort of Saint-Tropez on Tuesday, with thousands of residents and holidaymakers forced to evacuate.

Roughly 1,000 firefighters were using high-pressure hoses, aircraft and helicopters in an attempt to control the flames, which began racing through the scrubland and trees of the Plaine des Maures nature reserve on Monday evening.

"The coming hours will be absolutely decisive" for the firefighting effort, President Emmanuel Macron said during an early evening visit to first responders.

While Macron added that "the battle is ongoing and the fire has not yet been contained, stabilised," he said that the firefighters' courage had managed to "avoid the worst" with no casualties so far. Eric Grohin, a colonel in the Var department firefighters, said the flames were regularly leaping gaps of up to 800 metres (900 yards), making it difficult to hem the blazes in.

"There's not much we can do beyond protecting human lives and homes," he said.

But a spokesman for the firefighters later told AFP that the wind had dropped.

"The situation isn't as worrying as last night, but it remains a concern," he said.

Around 7,000 people have been evacuated from homes and campsites, the Var prefecture said, many to the safety of municipal buildings and schools.

Among them were 1,300 people staying at a campsite in the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas down the coast from Saint-Tropez.

Meanwhile, as devastating wildfires ravage Greece, experts say the blazes cast a harsh light on the failure to prepare against and contain them, threatening irreversible damage to the country's rich biodiversity.

Climate scientists warn extreme weather and fierce fires will become increasingly common due to man-made global warming, heightening the need to invest in teams, equipment and policy to battle the flames.

But "Greece has always struggled to protect its rich ecosystem," Takis Grigoriou, who heads the climate change department for Greenpeace Greece, told AFP.

Greece -- along with Turkey, Italy, Spain and Algeria -- has been hit by a savage fire season that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described as an "ecological disaster".

Authorities were taken by surprise at the end of July, as hundreds of fires began around Athens, but also on the islands Evia and Rhodes and in the Peloponnese peninsula.

Critics say poor infrastructure, weak policy and a lack of respect for nature are all at least partly to blame for the failure to contain the blazes in Greece.

As a result, precious ecosystems will pay the price, and human lives are at risk. In two weeks, more than 100,000 hectares of land went up in smoke, eating up buildings, pine forests, olive groves, beehives and livestock and forcing dozens to flee from their homes.

The European Forest Fire Information System said it is the biggest loss of land since 2007.

Moreover,Wildfires that have ravaged woodland in the hills west of Jerusalem since noon on Sunday have finally been brought under control, the Israeli fire service said on Tuesday.

"After 52 hours battling the flames, all of the fires around Jerusalem have been brought under control," a statement said.

Hundreds of families had been evacuated from 10 villages west of the city over the three days. The firefighters said there were no casualties, but the blazes burned 2,500 hectares of forest.

On Monday, the situation was such that the government asked for international help to put out the fires.

The outbreak began on Sunday, and sent palls of acrid smoke billowing over the holy city.

On Tuesday, Palestinian firefighters joined their Israeli counterparts in a gesture hailed by Defence Minister Benny Gantz who used Twitter to send his thanks in Arabic.

"I thank Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas for the initiative to send firefighters to help Israel... to save human lives and our common interests," Gantz tweeted. -AFP







