Residents retrieve their belongings left in their homes following flash floods the day before in the town of Bozkurt in the district of Kastamonu, in the Black Sea region of Turkey on August 15, 2021. Turkey battled disaster on two fronts on August 14, 2021, with eight people dying when a fire-fighting aircraft crashed and rescuers racing to find survivors of flash floods in the north that have killed at least 55. photo : AFP