Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Myanmar junta crackdown death toll passes 1,000

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

BANGKOK, Aug 18: Myanmar's security forces have killed more than 1,000 civilians since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi from power six months ago, an advocacy group said on Wednesday.
The country has been in turmoil since February 1, when the armed forces seized power in a lightning coup, triggering dissent as protesters demanded a return to democracy.
Security forces responded with bloody crackdowns, using live rounds against civilians. But anti-junta mobs -- some of whom have formed self-defence groups -- are still taking to the streets daily in flash marches.
Activist group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners -- which verifies the deaths and mass arrests under the regime -- said the number of people killed by security forces reached 1,001 on Wednesday.
The actual number is likely far higher, said AAPP's joint secretary Ko Bo Gyi.
"As long as the military is in power, they will continue to kill youths, professionals like doctors and teachers, men, women and children," he said.
"They are not only killing our lives but the country's future and democratic hopes."
Ko Bo Gyi -- whose group has been named an "unlawful" organisation by the junta and is currently in hiding -- also accused authorities of "weaponising" Covid-19 as the country weathers a deadly surge.
So far, Myanmar has recorded more than 360,000 cases and 13,623 deaths from Covid.
The health crisis has been aggravated by a lack of formal medical care as many hospitals have been emptied of staff joining nationwide strikes against the junta.
Patients are also reluctant to go to military-run hospitals, creating long lines for oxygen and medical supplies in pharmacies across Yangon.
The junta has repeatedly justified the coup by alleging widespread fraud in last year's election, and given much lower civilian death tolls.
Authorities also said in June that more than 90 members of the security forces have been killed in clashes.
Deposed leader Suu Kyi is facing a raft of criminal charges, from possessing illegal walkie-talkies to violating the state secrets act.
Army chief Min Aung Hlaing was installed as the prime minister of a "caretaker" government, which the junta has dubbed the State Administration Council.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU, US ‘deeply worried’ about Afghan women and girls
Iran stresses nuclear programme peaceful after IAEA report
Facebook moves to block Taliban’s WhatsApp accounts
Greek megafires highlight failure to prepare, experts say
Residents retrieve their belongings left in their homes following
Myanmar junta crackdown death toll passes 1,000
Malaysia’s king wants new PM to face confidence vote in parliament
Quake, storm, floods: No relief in sight for Haiti


Latest News
Biman resumes flights to India from Aug 22
Taliban: Islamic scholars to decide women's role in Afghanistan
HSC candidates given instruction for practical
Banks to remain open Thursday as holiday reset for Ashura
US freezes Afghan central bank’s assets of $9.5bn
Govt decides to fix fee for participation of foreign artists in local ads
Quader for staying alert against communal forces
Japan urged to invest in automobile, food processing industries
T-Mobile hackers steal data of 40m people
Two killed as motorcycle hits tree in Noakhali
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Antiquated adoption law for orphans
RU admission test from October 4
Dengue turns alarming
Secretarial meeting to be held today after 4 years
Padma Bridge, ferries and the authorities
Combating garbage menace in Dhaka city
No scope to shelter Afghan people: FM reiterates
Export potentials of Bangladeshi aromatic rice
Remove harmful online games for 3 months
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft