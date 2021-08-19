Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Malaysia’s king wants new PM to face confidence vote in parliament

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18:  Malaysia's king will name a new prime minister as soon as possible but the appointee will have to face a confidence vote in parliament to prove his majority, the palace said in a statement on Wednesday       (Aug 18).
Mr Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as prime minister on Monday after conceding he had lost his majority in parliament but remains caretaker premier until a successor is named.
He did not face a confidence vote in the 17 months that he held office despite repeated calls to do so.
The resignation has deepened a months-long political crisis as Malaysia grapples with a Covid-19 surge and an economic slump. No political party has a majority in parliament, so the winning candidate has to put together a coalition.
King Al-Sultan Abdullah, the constitutional monarch, will appoint a premier who he thinks can command a majority. He has given members of parliament until 4pm local time to submit the name of one candidate they want as            premier.
In a statement, the palace said the prime minister appointed by the king must table a motion of confidence in parliament as soon as possible to prove "legitimately that he has the majority".
The king also asked the various political parties to work together.
"His Majesty... (has) expressed that the unending political turmoil without any full stop has disrupted the government's governance during a time when we still face the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic," the palace said.
By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and    analysis.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU, US ‘deeply worried’ about Afghan women and girls
Iran stresses nuclear programme peaceful after IAEA report
Facebook moves to block Taliban’s WhatsApp accounts
Greek megafires highlight failure to prepare, experts say
Residents retrieve their belongings left in their homes following
Myanmar junta crackdown death toll passes 1,000
Malaysia’s king wants new PM to face confidence vote in parliament
Quake, storm, floods: No relief in sight for Haiti


Latest News
Biman resumes flights to India from Aug 22
Taliban: Islamic scholars to decide women's role in Afghanistan
HSC candidates given instruction for practical
Banks to remain open Thursday as holiday reset for Ashura
US freezes Afghan central bank’s assets of $9.5bn
Govt decides to fix fee for participation of foreign artists in local ads
Quader for staying alert against communal forces
Japan urged to invest in automobile, food processing industries
T-Mobile hackers steal data of 40m people
Two killed as motorcycle hits tree in Noakhali
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Antiquated adoption law for orphans
RU admission test from October 4
Dengue turns alarming
Secretarial meeting to be held today after 4 years
Padma Bridge, ferries and the authorities
Combating garbage menace in Dhaka city
No scope to shelter Afghan people: FM reiterates
Export potentials of Bangladeshi aromatic rice
Remove harmful online games for 3 months
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft