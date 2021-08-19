BANKING EVENTS

Uttara Bank Vice Chairman Iftekharul Islam inaugurating the newly constructed Bank-building in Narayangonj City and the new premises of Narayangonj Branch and Narayangonj Zonal Office there on through video conference from Bank's Head Office recently. Director Col. Engr. M.S. Kamal, Managing Director Mohammed Rabiul Hossain and senior officials were present with him. They paid tribute to Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with Bangamata Skeikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib and the other martyrs of the brutal killing of 15th August-1975.First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali along with Additional Managing Director Abdul Aziz, Deputy Managing Directors and senior officials, inaugurating 6 sub-branches from head office in Dhaka recently. The Sub branches are- Pathrail Sub-branch, Tangail; Auliabad Sub-branch, Kalihati, Tangail; Shunagari Sub-branch, Banskhali,Chattogram; Satkania Sub-branch, Chattogram; Charia Bazar Sub-branch, Hathazari, Chattogram and Sharshadi Bazar Sub-branch, Feni. A Doa Mahfil was organised in this regard.