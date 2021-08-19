

Bank Asia holds 11th extraordinary general meeting

The EGM began at 11:00 am where all the participants including the bank's shareholders and Board of Directors joined with their unique credentials.

The bank had communicated every detail of the virtual AGM with its shareholders earlier. The bank approved the resolution to issue Unsecured Contingent-Conversion Floating Rate Perpetual Bond of Taka 5,000.00 million, through Public Offering of 10pc and Private Placement of the rest 90%.

Chairman of the Board Executive Committee Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of the Board Audit Committee Dilwar H Choudhury, Chairman of the Board Risk Management Committee M. A. Baqui Khalily, Directors Enam Chowdhury, Ms. Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Maj. Gen. (retd.) Mohammad Matiur Rahman, Md. Abul Quasem, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, Ms. Tania Nusrat Zaman, President & Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali, Company Secretary S. M. Anisuzzman, other senior officials and a large number of shareholders joined the AGM.



Bank Asia held its 11th Extra-Ordinary General Meeting through digital platform due to C-19 pandemic situation. A. Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman of the Bank, presided over the meeting on Wednesday, says a press release.The EGM began at 11:00 am where all the participants including the bank's shareholders and Board of Directors joined with their unique credentials.The bank had communicated every detail of the virtual AGM with its shareholders earlier. The bank approved the resolution to issue Unsecured Contingent-Conversion Floating Rate Perpetual Bond of Taka 5,000.00 million, through Public Offering of 10pc and Private Placement of the rest 90%.Chairman of the Board Executive Committee Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of the Board Audit Committee Dilwar H Choudhury, Chairman of the Board Risk Management Committee M. A. Baqui Khalily, Directors Enam Chowdhury, Ms. Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Maj. Gen. (retd.) Mohammad Matiur Rahman, Md. Abul Quasem, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, Ms. Tania Nusrat Zaman, President & Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali, Company Secretary S. M. Anisuzzman, other senior officials and a large number of shareholders joined the AGM.