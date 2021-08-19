Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

NCC Bank inks remittance disbursement deal with Probashi Kallyan Bank

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Desk

NCC Bank inks remittance disbursement deal with Probashi Kallyan Bank

NCC Bank inks remittance disbursement deal with Probashi Kallyan Bank

NCC Bank Ltd has signed a foreign remittance disbursement agreement with Probashi Kallyan Bank for quick and safe remittance services of Bangladeshi expatriates recently. Under this agreement Probashi Kallyan Bank will disburse foreign inward remittance through its all 86 branches across the country collected from different part of the world through NCC Bank.
IN presence of Dr. Ahmed Munirus Salehin, Secrerary, Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment and Chairman of Probashi Kallyan Bank, Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank and Md. Zahidul Haque, Managing Director of Probashi Kallyan Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Besides, Md. Hamidur Rahman, Additional Secretary and Director General, Wage Earners Welfare Board and Director of PKB, Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP and Head of Operations and Md. Mahfuzur Rahman, SVP and Head of Remittance and NRB Services of NCC Bank along with other Senior Executives of both the organization were also present on the occasion.
Mentionable that, NCC Bank is disbursing foreign remittance safely, quickly and conveniently through proper banking channel through its own 123 branches & 06 Upa-shakhas along with 850 branches of TMSS, 237 branches of Karmasangsthan Bank and 250 branches of Ansar VDP Unnayan Bank from Bangladeshi expatriates living and working across the globe.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Bank Asia holds 11th extraordinary general meeting
NCC Bank inks remittance disbursement deal with Probashi Kallyan Bank
SMEs are lifeline of Bangladesh’s economy: Humayun
10pc instant cash back on bKash payment in Daraz
Electricity for all is our main target: Nasrul
BGMEA calls for raising social awareness against Dengue
NBR issues new rules for quick handling of perishable goods in ports


Latest News
Biman resumes flights to India from Aug 22
Taliban: Islamic scholars to decide women's role in Afghanistan
HSC candidates given instruction for practical
Banks to remain open Thursday as holiday reset for Ashura
US freezes Afghan central bank’s assets of $9.5bn
Govt decides to fix fee for participation of foreign artists in local ads
Quader for staying alert against communal forces
Japan urged to invest in automobile, food processing industries
T-Mobile hackers steal data of 40m people
Two killed as motorcycle hits tree in Noakhali
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Antiquated adoption law for orphans
RU admission test from October 4
Dengue turns alarming
Secretarial meeting to be held today after 4 years
Padma Bridge, ferries and the authorities
Combating garbage menace in Dhaka city
No scope to shelter Afghan people: FM reiterates
Export potentials of Bangladeshi aromatic rice
Remove harmful online games for 3 months
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft