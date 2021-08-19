

NCC Bank inks remittance disbursement deal with Probashi Kallyan Bank

IN presence of Dr. Ahmed Munirus Salehin, Secrerary, Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment and Chairman of Probashi Kallyan Bank, Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank and Md. Zahidul Haque, Managing Director of Probashi Kallyan Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Besides, Md. Hamidur Rahman, Additional Secretary and Director General, Wage Earners Welfare Board and Director of PKB, Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP and Head of Operations and Md. Mahfuzur Rahman, SVP and Head of Remittance and NRB Services of NCC Bank along with other Senior Executives of both the organization were also present on the occasion.

Mentionable that, NCC Bank is disbursing foreign remittance safely, quickly and conveniently through proper banking channel through its own 123 branches & 06 Upa-shakhas along with 850 branches of TMSS, 237 branches of Karmasangsthan Bank and 250 branches of Ansar VDP Unnayan Bank from Bangladeshi expatriates living and working across the globe.







