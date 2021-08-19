SMEs are lifeline of Bangladesh’s economy: Humayun

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said SMEs are lifeline of the ecountry's economy and the government has been providing necessary supports for their development.

"The lifeline of the country's economy is small and medium industries. Therefore, support must be given to organizations like SME Foundation and Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) achieve faster growth," he said.

The minister was addressing virtually a discussion and doa mahfil organized by SME Foundation on the occasion of 46th Martyrdom Anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day, said a press release on Tuesday.

Humayun said there was no political assassination anywhere in the world where a leader was killed with his own family.

"The trial of the murderers of Bangabandhu and his family was held under the existing law. However, many questions are yet to be resolved, what happened behind the murder? Now is the time for a coordinated fact-finding committee to find and prosecute those behind the killings," he added.

He said Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had worked for economic emancipation and non-communal politics of Bengalis throughout his life.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder attended the discussion as the special guest while Dhaka University former Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of the board of directors of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique was the keynote speaker.

SME Foundation Chairperson Professor Md Masudur Rahman presided over the discussion.

Kamal Ahmed Mojumder said, "Although many people are seen taking advantage of the Awami League at present, no poet, writer, intellectual or professional was found to protest against the assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975."

AAMS Arefin Siddique said how much small and medium industries are needed for the development of the country, in 2021, there is no need to say anew.

Quoting the Bangabandhu's statement on 31 December 1956, "We have to give utmost importance to the rural economy, because 80 percent of our economy is dependent on the rural economy," he said it proved how far-sighted he was.

He further said it was mainly due to the inspiration and encouragement of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib that Bangabandhu wrote his three books ' Oshomapto Attojiboni', ' Karagarer Rojnamcha' and Amar Dekha Naya China'.

He demanded the formation of a commission to find out the conspirators of Bangabandhu's assassination.







