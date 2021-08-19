10pc instant cash back on bKash payment in Daraz

Customers can now enjoy 10 per cent cashback on shopping from country's popular online marketplace Daraz through bKash payment. A customer can avail maximum BDT 200 cash back during the campaign period till August 31, 2021, says a press release.

Customers are relying on bKash as payment channel for online shopping while staying at home during this pandemic. Cash back is available in all kinds of products such as clothing, footwear, electronics, groceries, digital products, beauty products, and so on.

Customers need to select bKash from payment option after selecting product in Daraz. With entering bKash number and verification code, bKash will be added to payment method. Once added, customers can do shopping whenever they want, using bKash PIN only.

Now, customers can buy their desired products and services through bKash payment at more than 250,000 small and large online-offline merchants including Daraz across the country. Cashless payment at the merchant points by scanning QR code through bKash app has brought additional convenience to the customers.











