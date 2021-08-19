Video
Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:52 AM
Electricity for all is our main target: Nasrul

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said that consumers have right to get better electricity services.
 "According to our plan, better services must reach the doorsteps of all consumers. Our main goal should be the satisfaction of the consumers," he said while addressing a discussion on National Mourning Day-2021 as the chief guest.
Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (REB) organised the discussion with its chairman Major General (retd) Moin Uddin in the chair, while power secretary Md Habibur Rahman and Director General of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain virtually spoke on the occasion.
Nasrul Hamid said that presently the total consumers of the REB reached to 3.18 crore. Considering rural socio-economic development, Bangabandhu had made the provision of supplying electricity at rural areas in the constitution, he said.
Its main purpose was to eliminate inequality of services between the people of villages and towns.
Electricity will play a leading role in implementing 'My Village-My Town' promised of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to facilitate every village with modern civic facilities," the state minister added.
Emphasizing the importance of using advanced technology, he said REB officials and employees have to encourage consumers using energy-efficient electrical equipment, he said.


« PreviousNext »

