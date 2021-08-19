BGMEA calls for raising social awareness against Dengue

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan urged all garment factories owners, employees and workers to destroy the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquito to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne viral diseases such as Dengue and Chikungunya - through creating social awareness.

He said all should keep clean inside and outside of their houses. Stagnant water sources must be removed to stop breeding of Aedes mosquito to protect ourselves from dengue, chikungunya and other mosquitoes borne diseases.

He gave the call while addressing the employees and workers of Uni Garments Ltd in Chittagong as a part of BGMEA initiative to create mass awareness among people including garment workers.

The BGMEA President also handed out Dengue prevention leaflets among the garment employees and workers, said a BGMEA press release on Wednesday.

Speaking at the programme, BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam said the Dengue outbreak could be prevented by taking timely precautionary measures and everyone should come forward to exercise individual responsibilities.

Later, the BGMEA leaders took part in a tree plantation programme, marking the National Mourning Day to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs who were killed in the August 15 carnage.

Earlier, BGMEA circulated a ten-point guideline among all member factories to follow for preventing the spread of Dengue and Chikungunya.

BGMEA Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, Directors Abdullah Hil Rakib, Haroon Ar Rashid, Navidul Huq, Md. Imranur Rahman, Tanvir Habib, A.M. Shafiul Karim (Khokon), Md. Hassan (Jacky) were present

M. Ahsanul Hoq, former Director and Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Customs (Sea) Anjan Shekhar Das, and Managing Director of Uni Garments Ltd Mostafa Sarwar Riyadh were also present.















