

OPPO launches face-to-face servicing of devices

Under the system called upgraded service standards 3.0 OPPO will allow its users a whole new range of options that come with freedom to monitor the whole process of servicing, says a press release.

The service has been launched as OPPO observed that smartphone users remain anxious at a time of repairing their phones or servicing it as they feel skeptical about servicing standards, privacy issues and authorized parts as well.

Face-to-face repairing facility allows the users to see it for sure that the component part used for repairing is authorized. There will be face-to-face servicing facility for the O (PPO) fans to increase trust and ease concerns.

Under the system customers can experience firsthand the entire process of repairing. Moreover, O fans can also see whether the internal parts of his/her handset are okay and functioning properly or not.

They can get to know the current status of the parts from the repair engineer and ask when he/she will be needing servicing in future. This information will empower the users more and help them make informed decisions.

Moreover, as we are in the midst of a pandemic, OPPO ensures highest safety following health guidelines in their servicing centers. OPPO's engineers involved in repairing always wear masks so that there is no chance of contamination. They also sanitize their hands after every few minutes.

Servicing centers are also disinfected to keep the virus at bay. So, there is absolutely nothing to worry about when O fans enter OPPO's servicing zone.

As many users remain tense about whether the parts being used are original or counterfeit, they can now check themselves that the parts being used to repair OPPO phones are 100% authorized and original new parts.

Because of these new service standards, customers can also check whether the repairing is up to the mark, the phone is properly repaired or not and the glue OPPO is using is properly stuck or not! Most importantly, the security of the users is of utmost importance to OPPO.







