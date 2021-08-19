Video
Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:52 AM
Home Business

Samsung launches smartphone Galaxy M32

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh introduces the newest addition to the Galaxy M Series line with robust and innovative technologies - Galaxy M32. The device is packed with exceptional features, making them perfect for working professionals and demanding millennials.  
The phone boasts an excellent design with a 6.4-inch FHD + Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. It also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, enabling the users to enjoy smooth scrolling and transition along with a faster web browsing experience, says a press release.  
The new Samsung Galaxy M32 also boasts exciting features such as huge storage, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Type-C charging, and many more at a great value of BDT 22,999 only.
Galaxy M32 features a powered packed 6,000mAh battery that is perfect for millennials and Gen Z, who spend more time on their smartphones and are always on the go. Backed up with a day-to-night long-lasting 25W fast-charging support, users can spend more time operating the phone without worrying about carrying the charger all day around.
In addition to the massive battery, the Helio G80 gaming processor will provide users with the ultimate, lag-free gaming experience. The phone promises to deliver faster gaming and video performance and creates a disturbance-free smartphone experience for the users.        
On the other hand, Samsung has come up with Versatile Mobile Photography features for those who love to capture every moment of their lives. This latest epic from Samsung consists of 8MP ultra-wide camera, 64MP main camera, and 2MP depth and macro lenses. Moreover, the 20MP front camera is great for capturing selfies ready to be uploaded on social media.




