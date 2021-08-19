PFIL holds discussion on National Mourning Day



Phoenix Finance and Investments Ltd (PFIL) organised a discussion meeting and Doa Mahfil on the occasion of National Mourning Day and 46th Martyrdom Anniversary of the father of the Nation Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujibur Rahman at the Head Office of the Company recently, says a press release.S. M. lntekhab Alam, the Managing Director was the chief discussant, participated by Mohammad Sayduzzaman, Deputy Managing Director, Mohammed Mahbub Alam, Sardar Mahbub Ali, VP, Mohammad Ashaduzzaman, SAVP.The programme was also attended by other Executives and Employees of the Company.