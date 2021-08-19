Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Bangabandhu’s 2nd revolution was for economic freedom’

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mostafa Jabbar has said Bangabandhu not only founded Bangladesh, his second revolution had been introduced to usher in economic emancipation through bringing a political reforms.
"Bangabandhu had fixed a target to establish a prosperous country which would be free from exploitation, deprivation, discrimination, starvation and poverty...where having scope of education, communication and technology of 21st century," he said.
The minister said this while connecting to a virtual discussion organised by Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS) marking the National Mourning Day recently.
Terming his second revolution by introducing a political hypothesis was a declaration of founding a poverty and hunger free Bangladesh, the minister said: "Bangabandhu struck against capitalism, imperialism and exploiters...so, he was assassinated for taking position on behalf of the deprived and exploited one."
"The main target of killing Bangabandhu was to kill Bangladesh as a state," Mostafa Jabbar said, adding that his wife and family members along with imprisoned four national leaders were killed with an aim to make the country void of leadership in absence of the great leader Bangabandhu.
Ekhusey award recipient Journalist Ajoy Das Gupta presented keynote paper at the function with BCS President M Shahid-ul Munir in the chair.
Former student leader Mahbub Zaman spoke at the function while it was moderated by another BCS leader Birendra Nath.
Bangabandhu had been planted the seed of digitalization through establishing satellite station at Betbunia, achieving membership of Internet of Things (IOT) and Universal Postal Union(UPU) along with establishing Telegraph and Telephone (T&T) Board, Jabbar told the function.
In line with the digitalisation introduced by Father of the Nation, the minister said, "Bangabandhu's successor Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken the country to a different height by establishing digital Bangladesh for the last 12 years. As a result, the country becomes a role model in development."    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Bank Asia holds 11th extraordinary general meeting
NCC Bank inks remittance disbursement deal with Probashi Kallyan Bank
SMEs are lifeline of Bangladesh’s economy: Humayun
10pc instant cash back on bKash payment in Daraz
Electricity for all is our main target: Nasrul
BGMEA calls for raising social awareness against Dengue
NBR issues new rules for quick handling of perishable goods in ports


Latest News
Biman resumes flights to India from Aug 22
Taliban: Islamic scholars to decide women's role in Afghanistan
HSC candidates given instruction for practical
Banks to remain open Thursday as holiday reset for Ashura
US freezes Afghan central bank’s assets of $9.5bn
Govt decides to fix fee for participation of foreign artists in local ads
Quader for staying alert against communal forces
Japan urged to invest in automobile, food processing industries
T-Mobile hackers steal data of 40m people
Two killed as motorcycle hits tree in Noakhali
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Antiquated adoption law for orphans
RU admission test from October 4
Dengue turns alarming
Secretarial meeting to be held today after 4 years
Padma Bridge, ferries and the authorities
Combating garbage menace in Dhaka city
No scope to shelter Afghan people: FM reiterates
Export potentials of Bangladeshi aromatic rice
Remove harmful online games for 3 months
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft