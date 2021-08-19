‘Bangabandhu’s 2nd revolution was for economic freedom’

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mostafa Jabbar has said Bangabandhu not only founded Bangladesh, his second revolution had been introduced to usher in economic emancipation through bringing a political reforms.

"Bangabandhu had fixed a target to establish a prosperous country which would be free from exploitation, deprivation, discrimination, starvation and poverty...where having scope of education, communication and technology of 21st century," he said.

The minister said this while connecting to a virtual discussion organised by Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS) marking the National Mourning Day recently.

Terming his second revolution by introducing a political hypothesis was a declaration of founding a poverty and hunger free Bangladesh, the minister said: "Bangabandhu struck against capitalism, imperialism and exploiters...so, he was assassinated for taking position on behalf of the deprived and exploited one."

"The main target of killing Bangabandhu was to kill Bangladesh as a state," Mostafa Jabbar said, adding that his wife and family members along with imprisoned four national leaders were killed with an aim to make the country void of leadership in absence of the great leader Bangabandhu.

Ekhusey award recipient Journalist Ajoy Das Gupta presented keynote paper at the function with BCS President M Shahid-ul Munir in the chair.

Former student leader Mahbub Zaman spoke at the function while it was moderated by another BCS leader Birendra Nath.

Bangabandhu had been planted the seed of digitalization through establishing satellite station at Betbunia, achieving membership of Internet of Things (IOT) and Universal Postal Union(UPU) along with establishing Telegraph and Telephone (T&T) Board, Jabbar told the function.

In line with the digitalisation introduced by Father of the Nation, the minister said, "Bangabandhu's successor Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken the country to a different height by establishing digital Bangladesh for the last 12 years. As a result, the country becomes a role model in development." -BSS





