Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK inflation slows but expected to rise again

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

LONDON, Aug 18: Britain's annual inflation rate slowed sharply last month as clothing retailers slashed prices in the pandemic-hit sector, official data showed Wednesday, but economists warned it will likely rise again.
The Consumer Prices Index stood at 2.0 percent in July, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
The rate had soared in June to a near three-year peak of 2.5 percent as prices had accelerated on easing coronavirus restrictions.
"Inflation fell back in July across a broad range of goods and services, including clothing, which decreased with summer sales returning after the pandemic hit the sector last year," said ONS statistician Jonathan Athow.
Last month's slowdown was partly due to the clothing sector, where price growth stood at 1.7 percent after a 3.0-percent bounce in June.
Inflation has nevertheless been propelled higher since March when the UK government began a phased lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
The rate topped 2.0 percent in May to breach the Bank of England's official target level for the first time since 2019.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Bank Asia holds 11th extraordinary general meeting
NCC Bank inks remittance disbursement deal with Probashi Kallyan Bank
SMEs are lifeline of Bangladesh’s economy: Humayun
10pc instant cash back on bKash payment in Daraz
Electricity for all is our main target: Nasrul
BGMEA calls for raising social awareness against Dengue
NBR issues new rules for quick handling of perishable goods in ports


Latest News
Biman resumes flights to India from Aug 22
Taliban: Islamic scholars to decide women's role in Afghanistan
HSC candidates given instruction for practical
Banks to remain open Thursday as holiday reset for Ashura
US freezes Afghan central bank’s assets of $9.5bn
Govt decides to fix fee for participation of foreign artists in local ads
Quader for staying alert against communal forces
Japan urged to invest in automobile, food processing industries
T-Mobile hackers steal data of 40m people
Two killed as motorcycle hits tree in Noakhali
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Antiquated adoption law for orphans
RU admission test from October 4
Dengue turns alarming
Secretarial meeting to be held today after 4 years
Padma Bridge, ferries and the authorities
Combating garbage menace in Dhaka city
No scope to shelter Afghan people: FM reiterates
Export potentials of Bangladeshi aromatic rice
Remove harmful online games for 3 months
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft