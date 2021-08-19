Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

StanChart, UCEP launch event for skilling workers

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Standard Chartered has announced the launch of the second phase of re-skilling and employment reintegration programme for economically vulnerable individuals who have lost their livelihoods due to the impact of Covid-19, in partnership with UCEP.
This second phase will build on the success of the first, through which around 300 trainees from Rajshahi and Rangpur have found meaningful employment after reskilling training, said a press release on Tuesday.
The current phase will work with 500 beneficiaries from Rajshahi and Khulna.
Through this programme, beneficiaries will improve their competencies through Apprenticeship Training, on technical and vocational areas that have been identified as skills gaps in both formal and informal sectors.
The demand-drive training will ensure that participants are able to meet the current and future demands of the job market. Beneficiaries will also have the opportunity to appear for Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) Assessment through Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB) on National Technical & Vocational Qualification Framework (NTVQF) level, further enhancing their employability.
The graduates will then go through a job placement programme to complete their reintegration within the economy.
Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO, Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "Covid-19 is having a disproportionate impact on the economically vulnerable, for whom there is no distinction between life and livelihood. After the resounding success of the first phase, we are delighted to offer the second edition of re-skilling and re-integration program for a larger cohort. This is in addition to the recently launched similar initiative that supports returnee migrant workers. The challenge in front of us is mammoth, which is why we are sharing our tried and tested interventions as widely as possible, so that other socially responsible organisations can build on them and be a force for good by standing next to the communities in need."
The Bank's commitment to support Bangladesh's continued journey of prosperity even in the face of the Covid-19 challenge saw the bank secure 25 major international awards in the past year. The bank was also recognised as the international bank with the highest CSR spends in 2020 by Bangladesh Bank. For 2021, Standard Chartered Bangladesh has announced a BDT 135 Million (USD 1.6 million) strategic Covid-19 response action plan that supports healthcare and immediate assistance, regenerate livelihood and catalyse long- term growth.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Bank Asia holds 11th extraordinary general meeting
NCC Bank inks remittance disbursement deal with Probashi Kallyan Bank
SMEs are lifeline of Bangladesh’s economy: Humayun
10pc instant cash back on bKash payment in Daraz
Electricity for all is our main target: Nasrul
BGMEA calls for raising social awareness against Dengue
NBR issues new rules for quick handling of perishable goods in ports


Latest News
Biman resumes flights to India from Aug 22
Taliban: Islamic scholars to decide women's role in Afghanistan
HSC candidates given instruction for practical
Banks to remain open Thursday as holiday reset for Ashura
US freezes Afghan central bank’s assets of $9.5bn
Govt decides to fix fee for participation of foreign artists in local ads
Quader for staying alert against communal forces
Japan urged to invest in automobile, food processing industries
T-Mobile hackers steal data of 40m people
Two killed as motorcycle hits tree in Noakhali
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Antiquated adoption law for orphans
RU admission test from October 4
Dengue turns alarming
Secretarial meeting to be held today after 4 years
Padma Bridge, ferries and the authorities
Combating garbage menace in Dhaka city
No scope to shelter Afghan people: FM reiterates
Export potentials of Bangladeshi aromatic rice
Remove harmful online games for 3 months
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft