StanChart, UCEP launch event for skilling workers

Standard Chartered has announced the launch of the second phase of re-skilling and employment reintegration programme for economically vulnerable individuals who have lost their livelihoods due to the impact of Covid-19, in partnership with UCEP.

This second phase will build on the success of the first, through which around 300 trainees from Rajshahi and Rangpur have found meaningful employment after reskilling training, said a press release on Tuesday.

The current phase will work with 500 beneficiaries from Rajshahi and Khulna.

Through this programme, beneficiaries will improve their competencies through Apprenticeship Training, on technical and vocational areas that have been identified as skills gaps in both formal and informal sectors.

The demand-drive training will ensure that participants are able to meet the current and future demands of the job market. Beneficiaries will also have the opportunity to appear for Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) Assessment through Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB) on National Technical & Vocational Qualification Framework (NTVQF) level, further enhancing their employability.

The graduates will then go through a job placement programme to complete their reintegration within the economy.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO, Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "Covid-19 is having a disproportionate impact on the economically vulnerable, for whom there is no distinction between life and livelihood. After the resounding success of the first phase, we are delighted to offer the second edition of re-skilling and re-integration program for a larger cohort. This is in addition to the recently launched similar initiative that supports returnee migrant workers. The challenge in front of us is mammoth, which is why we are sharing our tried and tested interventions as widely as possible, so that other socially responsible organisations can build on them and be a force for good by standing next to the communities in need."

The Bank's commitment to support Bangladesh's continued journey of prosperity even in the face of the Covid-19 challenge saw the bank secure 25 major international awards in the past year. The bank was also recognised as the international bank with the highest CSR spends in 2020 by Bangladesh Bank. For 2021, Standard Chartered Bangladesh has announced a BDT 135 Million (USD 1.6 million) strategic Covid-19 response action plan that supports healthcare and immediate assistance, regenerate livelihood and catalyse long- term growth. -BSS

