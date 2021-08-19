SAJIDA Foundation to issue Tk 1b green bond



MRA officials hand over approval documents to SAJIDA Foundation representatives at MRA office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

MRA officials handed over the approval documents to SAJIDA Foundation representatives on Sunday, according to a media statement on Tuesday.

The value of the bond is Tk 1 billion for a tenure of two years, which is unsecured, non-convertible, and fully redeemable. The foundation will use the funds for ensuring environmental development.

A green bond is a fixed-income instrument specifically earmarked to raise money for climate and environmental projects.

SAJIDA Foundation said it will enhance its microcredit operations across the country and catalyse climate friendly initiatives by issuing the bond.

"We thank MRA for supporting our initiative. This instrument will enable us to grow our operations and support sustainable initiatives in the areas of agriculture, sanitation and renewable energy", said Zahida Fizza Kabir, CEO of SAJIDA Foundation.

Founded by Syed Humayun Kabir in 1993, SAJIDA Foundation is a value-driven non-government organisation that embodies the principle of corporate philanthropy, with 51 percent shareholding at Renata Ltd.

SAJIDA's portfolio consists of community centric and evidence-based programmes focusing on healthcare, mental health, urban poverty alleviation and financial services. -bdnews24.com



