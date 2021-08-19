BIAC chair reappointed as Arbitrator of China’s CIETAC



Mahbubur Rahman

Mahbubur Rahman is the first and only Bangladeshi Arbitrator to the CIETAC Panel since July 2017. BIAC is Bangladesh's first and only registered ADR institution.

Apart from facilitating arbitration and mediation, BIAC also provides training courses and awareness programmes on ADR. Since its inception, BIAC has received international recognition by signing Cooperation Agreements with 21 international ADR institutions including one with CIETAC on 16 June 2021 to strengthen the ADR realms of China and Bangladesh.

CIETAC is a permanent international commercial arbitration institution which independently and impartially resolves international and cross border economic and trade disputes by arbitration. Established by the Central Government of China in 1956 and based in Beijing, CIETAC is the oldest and largest arbitration institution in China. Recently CIETAC has set up the North America Arbitration Center in Vancouver, Canada and the Europe Arbitration Centre in Vienna, Austria.

Mahbubur Rahman is also the President of International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICC-B), the world business organisation and also Chairman and CEO of ETBL Holdings Limited. He is the founder Chairman of Eastland Insurance Co. Ltd and International Publications Limited, publishers of the Financial Express, the national English financial daily.

He was also the Chairman of Business Advisory Council of UN-ESCAP, Vice Chairman of Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI), Member of the Board of Governors of Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of the University of Dhaka, founder Member of the Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) and a Director in the Board of Karnaphuli Fertiliser Co. Ltd. (KAFCO).

Among his many assignments as an outstanding business leader of the country, Rahman was the President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and. Founder Vice President of 8-Nation SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Vice President (West Asia) of 57-nation Islamic Chamber of Commerce. Rahman represented the Government of Sri Lanka in Bangladesh before Colombo setup its Diplomatic Mission in Dhaka.

Among the 150 high-impact leaders in business and social enterprise from Africa, Asia, Latin America and Middle East, Rahman was interviewed and included in the "Hall of Fame" under the 'Creating Emerging Market Project (CEMP)' at Harvard Business School (HBS), USA, in October 2020.







