Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:50 AM
Stocks halt 4-day rising streak on profit taking

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

Stocks halted a four-day rising streak on Wednesday as the dominant small investors booked profit out of previous gains, as a result indices on both the bourses  -- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), slid.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, at the close of the trading slid by 15.31 points or 0.22 per cent to 6,771, after gaining 170 points in the past four consecutive sessions.
The index reached a record high since its inception more than eight years back in 2013 on Tuesday with many stocks gaining by 10 to 15 per cent in the last month
The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also slid 2.77 points to 1,466. However, the DS30 index, a group of 30 prominent companies, rose by 4.65 points to 2,426 at the close.
Turnover settled at Tk 24.65 billion on the DSE, down 7.78 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 26.73 billion. The average daily turnover maintained above Tk 24 billion in the last 11 consecutive sessions on the DSE as both the high net worth individual and institutional investors were active on the trading floor.
The share prices of Robi Axiata, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Al-Arafah Islami Bank and Islami Bank Bangladesh declined. They collectively brought the DSEX down by 14 points, according to data from amarstock.com, a market data analyst.
However, optimistic investors remained active in the market riding on the stock market regulator's extended credit facilities.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) lost 21 points to finish at 19,746 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) slid 10 points to close at 11,840. Of the issues traded, 172 declined, 125 advanced and 31 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 44.23 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 924 million.


