Women entrepreneurs to get cash incentive on loan repayment

Bangladesh Bank in circular on Tuesday said cash incentive would be given at a rate of 1 per cent to banks and financial institutions for disbursing loans to women entrepreneurs - both as lenders and borrowers upon repayment of loans within the stipulated time on the principal loan amount.

It said that the facility would be valid from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2024 with an intention to taking the lending to women entrepreneurs to at least 15 per cent of the lending to cottage, micro, small and medium entrepreneurs by the banks and NBFIs.

In line with its policy stance, the central bank has been providing policy support to encourage women entrepreneurs. However, the lending to women entrepreneurs is still very low, prompting the central bank to come up with the cash incentive facility.

As of March 2021, the outstanding lending to the women entrepreneurs reached only 3.7 per cent of the total loan disbursed to women entrepreneurs.

Banks and NBFIs' loan disbursements to the CMSME sector reached Tk 2,40,169.54 crore at the end of March, 2021. Of the lending, outstanding amount to women entrepreneurs received only Tk 8,888.48 crore.

In the January-March period of 2021, all banks and NBFIs disbursed Tk 44,445.67 crore to the CMSME sector. Of the disbursement, only Tk 1,511.17 crore was disbursed to women entrepreneurs, representing only 3.4 per cent of the total disbursement to the CMSME sector.

The poor lending scenario to women entrepreneurs from the financial sector was the reason for the central bank to provide cash incentive against the disbursement of loans to the women entrepreneurs, a BB official said.

If the situation remains unchanged, it would not be possible to reach the disbursement target, he said.

The cash incentive would be provided from the central bank's own fund and would also depend on the proper utilisation of the fund, the BB circular said.

The banks and NBFIs have been asked to apply to the BB's SME and special programme department in 15 days for the preceding quarter's cash incentive against loans, which would be paid within the quarter.

BB would credit the incentive amount to the banks or NBFIs' current account with the central bank and would be informed about the incentive disbursement accordingly through official letter.

The banks and NBFIs are asked to disseminate the incentive amount to the women entrepreneurs' accounts in five days of the disbursement.

The financial institutions are barred from adjusting any existing loan of the women entrepreneurs with the cash incentive to be disseminated by the BB.

The central bank would conduct inspections in the financial institutions randomly to scrutinise whether the entities have disseminated the cash incentives provided by the BB properly or not. The banks or NBFIs will face regulatory measures if any irregularities are found.









