Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

France provides 50m euro for green SME investment in BD

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Correspondent

Countryside SMEs, and particularly women entrepreneurs, will be among the first in line to receive loans to finance up to 70% of their clean energy investments.
Small and medium-sized businesses in rural Bangladesh, and women entrepreneurs in the green energy sector, will be among the prime beneficiaries of a new €50 million ($58.9 million) funding line from the Paris-based Agence Franaise de Développement (AFD), according to the US-based leading photovoltaic trade magazine and website pv magazine.
The French state development agency has given the cash to the Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Limited to back green power and energy efficiency projects in the South Asian nation.
The Economic Relations Division of Bangladesh's Ministry of Finance announced the funding boost by stating rural SMEs and co-operatives would be prioritized for funding.
The infrastructure fund, which has already backed a 20 MW solar project, also has $150 million from the Japan International Cooperation Agency to draw upon.
Asif Ahmed Khan, a principal officer at the state-run body, said the fund contributes loans charged at around 6% interest to cover up to 70% of the cost of green spending with investors fronting up the balance.
The French development agency has been providing loans in Bangladesh since 2012, focusing on the development of energy facilities, infrastructure, water, sanitation, and the environment. For instance, the AFD has previously provided €50 million to Bangladesh's large garment manufacturing industry for investments into workplace safety, the environment and social projects.
Bangladesh sources around 3.3% of its electricity from a renewables fleet amounting to 767 MW of generation capacity.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Bank Asia holds 11th extraordinary general meeting
NCC Bank inks remittance disbursement deal with Probashi Kallyan Bank
SMEs are lifeline of Bangladesh’s economy: Humayun
10pc instant cash back on bKash payment in Daraz
Electricity for all is our main target: Nasrul
BGMEA calls for raising social awareness against Dengue
NBR issues new rules for quick handling of perishable goods in ports


Latest News
Biman resumes flights to India from Aug 22
Taliban: Islamic scholars to decide women's role in Afghanistan
HSC candidates given instruction for practical
Banks to remain open Thursday as holiday reset for Ashura
US freezes Afghan central bank’s assets of $9.5bn
Govt decides to fix fee for participation of foreign artists in local ads
Quader for staying alert against communal forces
Japan urged to invest in automobile, food processing industries
T-Mobile hackers steal data of 40m people
Two killed as motorcycle hits tree in Noakhali
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Antiquated adoption law for orphans
RU admission test from October 4
Dengue turns alarming
Secretarial meeting to be held today after 4 years
Padma Bridge, ferries and the authorities
Combating garbage menace in Dhaka city
No scope to shelter Afghan people: FM reiterates
Export potentials of Bangladeshi aromatic rice
Remove harmful online games for 3 months
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft