Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:50 AM
Serum buys 50pc stake in vial maker

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021

MUMBAI, Aug 18: Pune-based Serum Institute of India has bought a 50% stake in Schott Kaisha, buying out domestic partner Kaisha Group, co-owned by Kairus Dadachanji and Shapoor Mistry. The joint venture, Schott Kaisha, is a manufacturer of pharma packaging products including vials, syringes, ampoules and cartridges used to package life-saving medications.
The value of the deal was not disclosed. With this acquisition, Serum Institute of India is securing its supply of high-quality pharma packaging amid rising global demand, the company said.
The German partner, Schott is a technology group with focus on specialty glass and ceramic products. The company iproviding glass vials globally to key vaccine manufacturers. Schott has already exceeded its global target to deliver vials for more than 2 billion vaccine doses through 2021.
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said, "Securing this supply chain is of strategic importance. Schott is the perfect partner for us to do this because of their expertise and global network. As a longtime customer, we use their vials, ampoules and syringes to store our vaccines including Covishield''.    -TNN


