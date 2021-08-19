

Tk 41,959.54cr savings certificates sold in FY ’21

The target under FY 21 was updated to Tk 30,302 crore in the revised budget but actually it ended at around Tk 41,959 crore at the year end, which is 38.47 percent higher than the revised budget.

It is almost three times more than the Tk 14,428 crore actual loan from sales of saving certificates during 2019-20

The debt repayment on the other hand against saving certificates during 2020-21 stood at Tk 70,228.70 crore paid as interest on saving tools. Experts sounded highly critical about very low interest on bank deposits which vary from 2 to 4 percent as against 10 to 11 percent interest on saving tools.

It shows one gets three to four times higher interest from investing in saving than holding deposits in banks. It also shows people are therefore switching money from banks to buy saving certificates.

The government put several restrictions on buying saving certificates in 2019-20 budgets to keep annual debt repayment liability lower but powerful lobbies brought pressure on the government to relax condition to make more investment in saving tolls.

Those people have emerged as a privileged section in the society with illegal gathered ways and then buying saving certificates at high interest to live luxurious life. They are going to be a handful people not required to work for livelihood. The government also relaxed the rules to borrow by selling saving tolls to finance budgetary deficit.

As a result, the government sold more savings than it had set targets in the previous fiscal and also during the ongoing fiscal 2021-22.

In June, which was the last month of the last financial year, government borrowed a total of Tk 4,573.56 crore selling savings certificates compared to Tk 3,417 crore in previous June of 2020. It showed the government dependence on borrowing by selling saving toll is only soaring.

It also means the government is breaking its own rule. It had restricted selling saving certificates as a toll of government borrowing in one hand and again allowing more borrowing selling high interest bearing loans.

Consequently debt repayment volume is increasing every year to tends to become a major budgetary liability in every budget, experts said.









