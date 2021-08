Defending champion Dominic withdraws from US Open

"It has been a tough decision but I know this is what I have to do," he said. -AFP Defending champion Dominic Thiem announced on social media on Wednesday the "tough decision" to pull out of this month's US Open after failing to recover sufficiently from a wrist injury he picked up in Mallorca in June.The 27-year-old Austrian said he had been making a good recovery before feeling renewed pain last week."It has been a tough decision but I know this is what I have to do," he said. -AFP