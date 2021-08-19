‘Title hamster’ Nagelsmann wants more trophies at Bayern Munich



Bayern Munich's German head coach Julian Nagelsmann looks on during the German Supercup football match BVB Borussia Dortmund vs FC Bayern Munich in Dortmund, on August 17, 2021. photo: AFP

Bayern swept aside league rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Tuesday to win the German Super Cup with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice in a stellar performance.

Nagelsmann, 34, is under pressure to win a tenth straight Bundesliga title for Bayern in only his first season in charge-the champions drew Friday's opening league game at Moenchengladbach.

He celebrated with his team after captain Manuel Neuer lifted the Super Cup in Dortmund and joked that he hopes to hoard titles in the way hamsters store food.

"You can see that I have such small hamster teeth-I'd like to be a title hamster," joked Nagelsmann.

"The title is a reward for our pre-season work. I am still happy, but it belongs more to others than to me," Nagelsmann added after Bayern's impressive display.

Their head coach is not the only one who covets titles in his first season.

"This title is just the beginning, we still have a lot to do," wrote Bayern's new CEO Oliver Kahn on Twitter.

Nevertheless, Bayern's sixth straight win over Dortmund was a clear reminder of their status as Germany's top club.

Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, who dazzled last Saturday with three assists and two goals in a 5-2 thrashing of Frankfurt, had a frustrating night against the Bayern defence.

The towering Norwegian had a goal ruled offside, as did Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 16, while the hosts pulled a goal back when their captain Marco Reus curled a long-range shot inside the post.

Nagelsmann described Robert Lewandowski, who turns 33 on Saturday, as "better" than Haaland.

The Polish goal-machine has now scored 24 times in as many games against his former club Dortmund.

Dortmund were left licking their wounds as defensive mistakes contributed to Bayern's goals.

Dortmund head coach Marco Rose acknowledged there are certain mistakes "you can't make" against Bayern and there were "one or two too many of them".

Both teams wore black armbands in honour of legendary Bayern striker Gerd Mueller who died last Sunday, aged 75.

Before kick-off, Lewandowski-who broke Mueller's record by scoring 41 Bundesliga goals last season-held up an old jersey of the Bayern icon.

"He meant so much to the whole world and to the history of football," said Lewandowski, who has now scored in 14 consecutive competitive games.

The only player to top that was Mueller, who scored in 16 straight games for Bayern in 1969/70. -AFP





