Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

CA Chief defends Langer’s leadership

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

CA Chief defends Langer’s leadership

CA Chief defends Langer’s leadership

Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley defended Justin Langer Wednesday after mounting concern over his management style sparked uncertainty around his position heading into the Twenty20 World Cup and a home Ashes series.
The Australian head coach was forced to address negative feedback earlier this year when discontent surfaced about his "headmaster-like" leadership and shifting moods.
He took the criticism on board and admitted he had been "grumpy and intense" most of his life.
Langer faced controversy again last week after reports of a heated argument with a Cricket Australia journalist following a poor white-ball tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh.
The confrontation is said to have taken place in the team hotel, with players and staff watching, leading to feverish media speculation over his future.
Hockley praised the "incredible job" Langer had done in rebuilding the culture of Australian cricket since being hired in the aftermath of the notorious "Sandpaper-gate" ball-tampering tour of South Africa in 2018.
"His efforts have restored public faith in the national team, which is a side all Australians can be incredibly proud of," he said in a statement.
Hockley didn't directly address Langer's management style but noted it had been an "extremely disruptive and challenging 18 months" during the pandemic with border closures and cricketers living in bio-secure bubbles.
"Despite those challenges the side has had great success in one-day, Test and T20 cricket, when all players were available," he said.
"Justin, his coaching staff and the leaders within the team have an equally important part to play in ensuring a successful summer ahead for the Australian cricket team."
Earlier this week, Langer's friend and former teammate Adam Gilchrist said growing speculation around his position could "derail the summer", while urging Cricket Australia to stamp out leaks to the media.
"The bigger issue... is the fact these journalists have a direct line of contact with people within the inner sanctum there, and the people in that inner sanctum are happy to let it get out," he said.
White ball skipper Aaron Finch said he believed Australia's recent poor form had amplified tension related to Langer, but it wasn't "a great look" that teammates were leaking details.
"There's always tension when results don't go your way," he told SEN commercial radio Wednesday. "It's disappointing that things are coming to the front the way that they are."
While Langer has been widely praised for restoring the culture of the Australian team, rumours of dressing-room friction have never been far away.
Malcolm Conn, who was media manager for the Australian team during their 2019 Ashes tour of England, said he respected Langer but quickly learned to stay out of his way.
"You were never certain whether your question was going to be met with an answer or an explosion," he wrote in an opinion piece for the Sydney Morning Herald.
Conn detailed players walking on egg shells around Langer and his "sudden obsession with things that... didn't seem to matter".
"Like many of these minor incidents, Langer's latest blow-up at a Cricket Australia digital journalist during the recent tour of Bangladesh is nothing in isolation, but contributes to a pattern of erratic behaviour," he added.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Defending champion Dominic withdraws from US Open
British Gymnastics chief ‘deeply sorry’ after abuse claim
‘Title hamster’ Nagelsmann wants more trophies at Bayern Munich
Jimenez not scared despite horrific injury
CA Chief defends Langer’s leadership
Wood injury adds worry to England’s woes
Mohammed Siraj’s gesture says it all
Saif SC face Uttar Baridhara tomorrow


Latest News
Biman resumes flights to India from Aug 22
Taliban: Islamic scholars to decide women's role in Afghanistan
HSC candidates given instruction for practical
Banks to remain open Thursday as holiday reset for Ashura
US freezes Afghan central bank’s assets of $9.5bn
Govt decides to fix fee for participation of foreign artists in local ads
Quader for staying alert against communal forces
Japan urged to invest in automobile, food processing industries
T-Mobile hackers steal data of 40m people
Two killed as motorcycle hits tree in Noakhali
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Antiquated adoption law for orphans
RU admission test from October 4
Dengue turns alarming
Secretarial meeting to be held today after 4 years
Padma Bridge, ferries and the authorities
Combating garbage menace in Dhaka city
No scope to shelter Afghan people: FM reiterates
Export potentials of Bangladeshi aromatic rice
Remove harmful online games for 3 months
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft