Saif SC face Uttar Baridhara tomorrow

Saif Sporting Club face Uttar Baridhara Club in a match of the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football scheduled to be held tomorrow at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

The match kicks off at 4 pm.

The Federation Cup runners-up Saif SC, who are already far behind from runners-up race in the league, stand at sixth position in the points table with 35 points from 20 matches while Uttar Baridhara Club ranked at tenth position with 19 points from 21 outings.

Earlier, in the first round, Saif SC beat Uttar Baridhara Club by 2-1 goals held at the same venue.

In the day's second match, Bangladesh Police Football Club met bottom-ranked Arambagh Krira Sangha scheduled to be held at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

The match begins at 4 pm.

Bangladesh Police Football Club ranked at eighth position in the points table with 22 points from 21 matches while Arambagh Krira Sangha, who were already relegated from the league, have five points from the same number of matches.

Earlier, in the first round of the league, Bangladesh Police Football Club beat Arambagh Krira Sangha by 2-1 goals.









