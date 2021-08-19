

Tigresses to meet Jordan in first match Sept 19

Apart from Bangladesh, the three-team group has Jordan and the Islamic Republic of Iran in it.

Bangladesh will play its second match against the Persian team on 22nd September.

The other group match between Jordan and Iran women will be played on 25th September.

Only the champion of the group will get tickets to the final round of the event.

There are still four weeks remaining before the matches and the women in red and green outfits want to play two practice matches ahead to understand their ability. These practice matches would be played against Nepal in the Himalayan country. From there, the women will fly for the Central Asian country to play the group round.

Although the group stage of Group-G was to be played in Sylhet, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) shifted the matches to a neutral venue Uzbekistan, considering the condition in the ongoing pandemic.











