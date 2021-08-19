

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka face off on October 1

The boys will play their second match against seven times India on the third of October while take on the hosts on the sixth and face Nepal on the 11th of the month.

This year the event will be played by five teams including Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the host Maldives. As a result of shortage of teams, the officials of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) decided to play the event in league system first and after that the two toppers will engage win the final.

All the matches will be played at the National Stadium in the capital city Male.

In the meantime, Bangladesh head coach James Day Jamie expressed his fear that it would be tough for his boys to play the final due to the league system.

A total of 12 editions of SAFF Championship were played so far. Bangladesh was champion once in 2003 and was runner-up twice in 1999 and 2005. Besides, the team was able to place third once in 1995. Though the boys played the semis in 2009, they lost the match and there was no third or fourth place decider played that time.









