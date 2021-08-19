Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 6:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

2021 SAFF Championship

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka face off on October 1

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka face off on October 1

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka face off on October 1

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka national football teams will face each others in their first match of the upcoming 2021 SAFF Championship on the first of October at 5:00pm (Bangladesh Standard Time) in the Maldives.
The boys will play their second match against seven times India on the third of October while take on the hosts on the sixth and face Nepal on the 11th of the month.
This year the event will be played by five teams including Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the host Maldives. As a result of shortage of teams, the officials of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) decided to play the event in league system first and after that the two toppers will engage win the final.
All the matches will be played at the National Stadium in the capital city Male.
In the meantime, Bangladesh head coach James Day Jamie expressed his fear that it would be tough for his boys to play the final due to the league system.
A total of 12 editions of SAFF Championship were played so far. Bangladesh was champion once in 2003 and was runner-up twice in 1999 and 2005. Besides, the team was able to place third once in 1995. Though the boys played the semis in 2009, they lost the match and there was no third or fourth place decider played that time.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Defending champion Dominic withdraws from US Open
British Gymnastics chief ‘deeply sorry’ after abuse claim
‘Title hamster’ Nagelsmann wants more trophies at Bayern Munich
Jimenez not scared despite horrific injury
CA Chief defends Langer’s leadership
Wood injury adds worry to England’s woes
Mohammed Siraj’s gesture says it all
Saif SC face Uttar Baridhara tomorrow


Latest News
Biman resumes flights to India from Aug 22
Taliban: Islamic scholars to decide women's role in Afghanistan
HSC candidates given instruction for practical
Banks to remain open Thursday as holiday reset for Ashura
US freezes Afghan central bank’s assets of $9.5bn
Govt decides to fix fee for participation of foreign artists in local ads
Quader for staying alert against communal forces
Japan urged to invest in automobile, food processing industries
T-Mobile hackers steal data of 40m people
Two killed as motorcycle hits tree in Noakhali
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Antiquated adoption law for orphans
RU admission test from October 4
Dengue turns alarming
Secretarial meeting to be held today after 4 years
Padma Bridge, ferries and the authorities
Combating garbage menace in Dhaka city
No scope to shelter Afghan people: FM reiterates
Export potentials of Bangladeshi aromatic rice
Remove harmful online games for 3 months
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft