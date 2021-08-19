Video
Riyad, Mushi become AKASH’s brand ambassadors

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh T20i skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim had become the brand ambassador of AKASH. They signed the agreement at a ceremony held at Beximco Communications' head office at Gulshan-1 on Tuesday.
Under the agreement, the two cricketers will participate in different campaigns of AKASH in the next one year, says an official media release.
Speaking on the occasion, Head of Marketing and Business Development of AKASH, Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury said, "Dedication, performance and continuity of Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim to cricket is remarkable. They are world class players. Through hard work and perseverance, both of them continues to sharpen that standard. They are nationally and internationally acclaimed. Mushfiq and Riyad have proved that if there is focus, it is possible to excel and get popularity."
Former national cricket team captain Mushfiqur Rahim said, " AKASH is the best television connection service for its quality and standard in the country. The clearer the image quality and sound, the more enjoyable the game is for the viewers. In this case, AKASH is unique. I am happy to be associated with this brand."
Mahmudullah Riyad, captain of the national T20 cricket team, said, "It's important for a player to consistently play well or be in his best form. Similarly, best quality TV viewing experience is important for TV viewers living anywhere in the country. I am happy to know that Akash customers are getting that good experience."
Caption: The only legal direct-to-home (DTH) service provider in the country, Akash DTH's brand ambassadors are national T20 cricket team captain Mahmudullah Riyad and dependable batsman Mushfiqur Rahim. They will participate in various campaigns and activities of Akash in the next one year. The agreement was signed in a program at the company's head office in the capital's Gulshan on Tuesday.






