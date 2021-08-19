Video
Thursday, 19 August, 2021
7 held with 500gm of highly addictive drug ‘Ice’

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent 

The Detective Branch (DB) police have arrested seven drug dealers along with 500 grams of Methamphetamine 'Ice or Crystal Meth' and 63,000 pieces of Yaba pills from Mohammadpur and Jatrabari areas of the capital city.
The detainees are identified as Nazimuddin, Abbasuddin, Nasiruddin, Md Hossain, Sanjit Das, Shiuly Akter, Kohinur Begum, Rashida Begum and Mousumi Akter.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police's detective branch disclosed the news at DMP Media Centre at Minto Road in the capital city.
Additional Commissioner AKM Hafiz Akter said, "The 'Ice' drugs came to Dhaka from Myanmar through Cox's Bazar." The 'Ice' is a very expensive drug, he added. He said the drugs were reportedly smuggled from Myanmar and reached Dhaka via Cox's Bazar.



