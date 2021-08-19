Video
Home Back Page

16 per cent of Ctg district population vaccinated

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Aug 18: Over 16 per cent of the population of Chattogram district
has so far been vaccinated for Covid-19.
According to government statistics of 2017, total population of Chattogram district is 90 lakh.
Civil Surgeon of Chattogram Sheikh Fazle Rabbi told the Daily Observer that more than 15 lac people were vaccinated till Tuesday while 25 lakh people have been registered.  
It is learnt that over 70 per cent of total populations of the country would be vaccinated.
He said that more than 20,000 people have been vaccinated in 27 centres of the city and all 16 upazilas daily.
The Civil Surgeon said that the infection rate in Chattogram district has been declining.
On Tuesday, the infection rate was 19.46 per cent.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government has planned to inoculate some 140 million citizens for Covid-19 free of cost. Bangladesh has so far received over 25.6 million doses of vaccine from India, China, Japan, and the US under purchase deals or through the COVAX platform led by the World Health Organization.
Meanwhile, as per Chattogram Civil Surgeon office, the number of coronavirus cases has crossed the 95,000 mark in the district till Tuesday. The number of Covid-19 cases rapidly raised to 95,482 as 438 more persons were reported Covid-19 positive after
testing 2250 samples with the daily infection rate of 19.46 percent on Tuesday in the district.
"The number of cured patients from the lethal virus infection has reached 61, 667 in the district with the recovery of 165 more patients," Dr Rabbi said, adding that the percentage of recovery rate stands at 64.91.


