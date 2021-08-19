Video
Everything will be done for development of environment: Minister

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin said all necessary activities for the development of the country's environment will be implemented with the specific instructions of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to give a pollution-free and livable atmosphere to the people.  
"No one will be allowed to do things that pollute the environment and accelerate climate change," he said.
Environment Minister said this while speaking virtually as the chief guest at a workshop titled "Improving Bilateral Relations on Environment: Context and Planning" organized by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
The Environment Minister said an inter-ministerial meeting would be convened to formulate action plan for the development of the overall environment to prevent all kinds of pollution including water, air and noise pollution in the country.  
Giving specific instructions to the concerned including the officials of the ministry for the development of environment, the minister said that the industries which have not set up Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) should take necessary steps to set up ETPs.
 In order to keep the ETPs of all industries in operation at all times, it is necessary to take immediate steps to bring them under online monitoring.
Deputy Minister of the Ministry Begum Habibun Nahar addressed the workshop as a special guest under the chairmanship of Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Mostafa Kamal. Joint Secretary (Administration) Dr Md. Ashfaqul Islam Babool presented the inspection report and recommendations of the Bangladesh delegation at Moscow State University of Civil Engineering. Additional Secretary (Environmental Pollution Control) Md Moniruzzaman, Director General of the Department of Environment Md Ashraf Uddin and Professor of Sylhet Agricultural University Dr Md Tariqul Islam spoke, among others.
The meeting was attended by senior officials of the ministry and its subordinate departments online.


