HC upholds death sentences of wife, lover for killing husband

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday upheld the death sentence of Shabana Khatun and her associate Abdul Alim for killing her husband at Chowgachha in Jashore in 2014.

On March 9 in 2014, victim Abdur Razzak of Azmatpur village in Chowgachha upazila was strangled by his wife Shabana Khatun and his lover Abdul Alim.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman delivered the verdict after hearing the death reference and the appeals filed by the convicts - Shabana and Alim - challenging the trial court judgement that had sentenced them to death.

Lawyer Aynunnahar Siddiqua and Zahed Iqbal appeared for the convicts while Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Bashir Ahmed represented the state during the virtual hearing on their appeals.

DAG Bashir Ahmed told journalists that considering the gravity of their offences as they killed Razzak in a barbaric manner, the HC bench upheld their death sentences.

Aynunnahar Siddiqua, the convict's lawyer, said an appeal will be filed with the Appellate Division challenging the HC verdict.





