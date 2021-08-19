Video
Thursday, 19 August, 2021
Home Back Page

Pori Moni bail hearing deferred as remand petition submitted

Published : Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Court Correspondent

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police on Wednesday sought a five-day remand for the third phase for actress Pori Moni in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act.
On Wednesday was scheduled to hear the bail petition of the actress.
After submission of the remand plea, the bail hearing has been postponed as no bail petition could be heard with a remand plea pending.
After a short submission by the defence counsel, Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas  again fixed Thursday to hear both  the remand and the bail   petitions.
On August 13   another court sent Pori Moni to jail on completion of two days of remand.
On August 10, Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas's court granted a two-day remand to Pori Moni for the second phase.
On August 5, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid granted four-day remand in the same case for the first phase.
Earlier on August 4, RAB conducted a four-hour operation and arrested Pori Moni and Dipu from a house in Banani. Various types of drugs were reportedly seized from her house.
After the arrest, they were taken to the RAB Headquarters. Later, RAB-1 filed a case against Pori Moni under the Narcotics Control Act.


