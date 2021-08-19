Bangladesh will stay secular and grow economically: Mark Tully

Veteran journalist Sir Mark Tully who covered the birth related reports of Bangladesh in 1971 said that Bangladesh will stay secular and grow economically.

Participating in a webinar organized by Centre for Research and Information (CRI), the legendary BBC journalist and author said Bangladesh's amazing economic turnaround, its secularism and its inclusive growth are great achievements which struggled at birth with the devastation of war.

He said that Bangladesh would remain on the right path. On elaborating 'Right Path' he said, "I hope Bangladesh will remain secular as it is now."

While highly praising the connectivity initiatives between India and Bangladesh, he said, "I went to a Darjeeling boarding school, so when I hear a train will now connect Siliguri with Dhaka, it made me very happy".

Terming the present Indo- Bangla bilateral relations excellent, this iconic journalist told that this tie would reach a new high had the Teesta water sharing agreement been signed.

Looking back at the 1975 coup, Tully said the US, especially its intelligence station chief in Dhaka at that time denied any involvement, but he expressed with utter surprise, "It is unusual for those planning the coup not building up appropriate international connections. Mujib's government was seen as pro India, pro Soviet and pro socialist and we were at the peak of the Cold War."

Offering a glimpse into the post-1975 scenario of the country, Sir Mark Tully said, "There were different streams - one stream was pro-western economic way, anti-socialist, anti-Indian, and also there was a what I may call an Islamic stream as well."

The Indemnity Act formulated in 1975 to protect the assassin of Father of the Nation has no precedence in history, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam, another participant in the webinar.

"It's hugely embarrassing for the country. It left a rather long-lasting impact and they were given access to the state secrets in subsequent years," he added. The killers made friends overseas and obviously that made our today's job difficult locating them as we have a job to bring back the remaining killers and make them face consequences according to the court verdict.

He also praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for keeping her faith in the country's legal system instead of resorting to a speedy trial.

"Imagine you are the country's Prime Minister and you know exactly who killed your father, your mother, your three brothers, sisters-in-law, and other relatives. Still, you have all the right to arrange a speedy trial or form a special court."

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina did not do that but she waited and trusted the legal structure of Bangladesh and waited decades to start the trial.

In between the speeches, the webinar also featured some immediate reactions of global icons following Bangabandhu's assassination. "Bengalis can no longer be trusted after the killing of Sheikh Mujib," as observed by Nobel Laureate Willy Brandt, was one of them.











