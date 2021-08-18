BNP activists clash with police at Zia’s grave, 50 injured, 50 held



BNP activists engage in a scuffle with the police during a programme for placing wreaths at the grave of the party founder former President Ziaur Rahman at Chandrima Udyan in the capital on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The BNP party activists were injured as police lathi charged, lobbed tear gas shells and fired rubber bullets on Tuesday.

Among the injured were Amanullah Aman, the convener of the Dhaka Metropolitan North branch of the BNP, and Aminul Haque, a member secretary.

Several thousand party activists of the two newly-formed Dhaka Metropolitan BNP committees gathered at the grave of Ziaur Rahman at Chandrima Udyan around 10:00am. When police blocked their path, it led to clashes.

At open point the police began to disperse the crowd and lobbed teargas shells. The BNP men said that the police also fired rubber bullets at them during the time.

At one point, police used batons on the BNP activists, injuring several, including Aman and Aminul.

Around 11:00am, the BNP North activists began a protest march towards Zia's grave and police lobbed tear gas shells and fired rubber bullets.

That scattered many of the activists. Police then charged the protesters until they were beyond the boundaries of Chandrima Udyan.

The unrest caused heavy traffic congestion at Sher-e-Bangla-Nagar and Farmgate areas. Agitated activists vandalised several vehicles on the road.

"The BNP activists, without provocation, threw brick chips at police," DC Shahidullah of the Police Tejgaon Zone media. "We took action in self defence."

The BNP, led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, were scheduled to pay their respects at the grave of Ziaur Rahman to commemorate the formation of two new convening committees for Dhaka Metropolitan North and South on Tuesday morning.

According to police the BNP leaders and activists had come to pay their respects there in the past and there had been no problem. But on Tuesday some unruly followers of Amanullah Aman disrupted the situation and confronted the police aggressively. Around 8 to 10 members of the police were injured in the incident. BNP chairperson's adviser Amanullah Aman said, the programme had been pre-scheduled and that was why the leaders and activists had come to Ziaur Rahman's grave.

Police aggressively obstructed their entrance upon seeing so many of them, he said, and needlessly fired teargas shells and rubber bullets. Aminul Huq was injured by rubber bullets.

Police on Tuesday detained 40 leaders and activists of BNP following a clash at Chandrima Udyan in the capital.

Tejgaon police Assistant Commissioner Mahmud Hasan told media in the afternoon that over 40 persons were detained from the spot and nearby areas after the attack on police.

"After examination, action will be taken against those involved in the attack," he said .

Some BNP men vandalised a car carrying Planning Division Secretary Mohammad Jainul Bari at Chandrima Udyan intersection in Dhaka on Tuesday morning during a clash with police. Jainul Bari managed to escape by the car with the help of his gunmen.

His personal secretary Mohammad Saidur Rahman said, "The BNP activists hit the car with bamboo sticks and brick chips while sir was going to his office."

The gunmen took him to a nearby police box. Several other vehicles were vandalised by the BNP men at the Planning Commission Chattar.

Our Jashore Correspondent added that Golam Reza Dulu, a senior leader of the Jashore BNP , was stabbed by miscreants at the BNP office in Jashore. The office was vandalized. BNP leaders are blaming Chhatra League for the attack. The office was vandalized by BCL men.

The attack took place at the district BNP office in Jashore on Tuesday afternoon.

Injured Golam Reza Dulu has been admitted to a local clinic in critical condition.

Jessore Nagar BNP general secretary Munir Ahmed Siddiqui said the party has been registering the coronavirus vaccine at the BNP office for the past one month.

This morning, a prayer mahfil was organized on the initiative of the party volunteer to seek recovery of the party's chairperson Khaleda Zia. At that time a group of 40 to 50 people suddenly attacked the party office.

