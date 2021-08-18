US spent $2t in Afghanistan, interest will pinch every American

WASHINGTON, Aug 17: Since 2001, the US has spent $2.26 trillion in Afghanistan, the Costs of War Project at Brown University calculates. The biggest chunk - nearly $1 trillion - was consumed by the Overseas Contingency Operations budget for the Department of Defense. The second biggest line

item - $530bn - is the estimated interest payments on the money the US government borrowed to fund the war.

To put the figures in perspective, the amount spent in keeping Taliban at bay is more than the combined net worth of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and the 30 richest billionaires in America.

The Brown University has also made the projection that the cost of interest on the United States' Afghan war debt will go up to $6.5 trillion by 2050. And that will pinch the average American, since it translates to $20,000 for each and every US citizen. -AL JAZEERA







