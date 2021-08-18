Video
REGIME CHANGE IN Afghanistan

Taliban move to restart Kabul, Biden defends exit

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

KABUL, Aug 17: The Taliban moved Tuesday to quickly restart the Afghan capital following their stunning takeover of Kabul and told government staff to return to work, though residents reacted cautiously and few women took to the streets.
Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee Afghanistan to escape the
hardline Islamist rule expected under the Taliban, or fearing direct retribution for siding with the US-backed government that ruled for the past two decades.
Evacuations flights from Kabul's airport restarted on Tuesday after chaos the previous day in which huge crowds mobbed the tarmac, with some people so desperate they clung to the outside of a US military plane as it prepared for take-off.   
The Taliban led a pariah regime from 1996-2001, infamous for a brutal rule in which girls could not go to school and people were stoned to death.
The collapse came after President Joe Biden withdrew US troops, under the false belief that the Afghan army -- with billions of dollars in American funding and training -- was strong enough to withstand the Taliban.
In his first comments since the Taliban victory, Biden admitted the Taliban advance had unfolded more quickly than expected.
But he heaped criticism on Ghani's government, insisted he had no regrets and emphasised US troops could not defend a nation whose leaders "gave up and fled".
"We gave them every chance to determine their own future. We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future," Biden said in his address at the White House.
"American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves."
The United States has also come under criticism for its handling of the evacuations of Afghans.    -AFP


