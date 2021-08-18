Video
REGIME CHANGE IN Afghanistan

‘Not an enemy’ any more: Why Russia is courting Taliban

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225

MOSCOW, Aug 17: While many countries are scrambling to empty their embassies and remove their staff from Afghanistan, Russia is staying put -- it has long prepared for the arrival of the Taliban in Kabul.
Despite the hardline Islamist group tracing its origins back to the war against the Soviets in the
1980s, Russia's view on the group now is pragmatic. Analysts say the Kremlin wants to protect its interests in Central Asia, where it has several military bases, and is keen to avoid instability and potential terrorism spreading through a region on its doorstep.
A Russian foreign ministry statement Monday said the situation in Kabul "is stabilising" and claimed that the Taliban had started to "restore public order". And ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said the Taliban -- who he was due to meet Tuesday -- was already guarding his embassy and had given Moscow guarantees that the building would be safe.
The terrorists had assured the Russians that "not a single hair will fall from the heads" of their diplomats, he said. This is a stark contrast to the last time hardliners came to power in Afghanistan in 1992, when Moscow struggled to evacuate its embassy under fire after a disastrous decade-long war.
Three decades later, the Kremlin has boosted the Taliban's international credibility by hosting it several times for talks in Moscow -- despite the movement being a banned terrorist organisation in Russia.
The aim of these talks, say analysts, is to stop the conflict from spilling into neighbouring countries and a terrorism spike in its Central Asian neighbours, where Russia maintains military bases.    -AFP


