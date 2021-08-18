Video
27 govt employees sued for embezzling Tk 10.40cr

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against 27 government employees, including three sub-inspectors of police on charge of embezzling Tk 10.40 crore by generating fake vouchers.
Monday Mahfuz Iqbal,
assistant director of ACC of the Jashore integrated district office filed the case on Monday against the accused    under Section 409/109 of the Penal Code, Section 5 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947 and Section 4 (2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2012.
ACC's deputy director and public relations officer Muhammad Arif Sadeq confirmed the matter. The accused in the case are Satkhira Debhata police station SI Hasina Khatun, SI Md Sabur Alam Khan, Jashore Police Line SI Md Mahabub Alam, Magura Police Line retired SI Saifur Islam and former traffic SI Md Abdul Hai, and retired ASIs Md Atiyar Rahman and Shah Alam Gazi.


