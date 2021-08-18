Court order on Naraji Petition today

The complainant, Nusrat Jahan Tania, the sister of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia, submitted a Naraji Petition (no confidence) on the final report that Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir was exonerated from the case of abetting suicide of the college student.

Munia is a daughter of a valiant freedom fighter of Cumilla.

Nusrat, the complainant

of the case over inciting her sister's suicide, prayed to the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury on Tuesday to revive the case.

The court fixed Wednesday to pass an order on the matter after examining the case documents said her lawyer Adv Masud Salahuddin to the Daily Observer.

The plaintiff's lawyer explained the objection to the investigation report, stating that the case should not only fall under section 9 (1) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, but also section 9 (2) of the law and also section 302 of the Penal Code.

"Suicide related to rape falls under those laws."

Police had recovered a variety of evidence after Munia's death, including mobile phones, her diaries and CCTV footages, the lawyer said. Police had previously said that the CCTV footages showed Anvir coming in and going out of the flat.

"The investigation authorities did not mention examining the CCTV footages in their report, or note its observation and analysis of it. They did not look at the autopsy report, or, did they pay any attention to it. They did not discuss their findings with the plaintiffs either."

The 'final report' in the case was submitted to the court on July 19.

Munia was found dead in a flat in Dhaka's Gulshan on April 19.

The victim's sister, Nusrat Jahan, filed a case with Gulshan Police Station accusing Anvir of inciting the suicide.

According to the case filed by Muniya's family, Anvir had an "affair" with Munia and used to visit her at a Gulshan flat he rented for her.

They allege that he had promised to marry her, but later refused, threatened her and asked her to leave, which spurred her to commit suicide.





