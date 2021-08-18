Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021, 2:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Munia Suicide

Court order on Naraji Petition today

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Court Correspondent

The complainant, Nusrat Jahan Tania, the sister of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia, submitted a Naraji Petition (no confidence) on the final report that Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir was exonerated from the case of abetting suicide of the college student.
 Munia is a daughter of a valiant freedom fighter of Cumilla.
Nusrat, the complainant
of the case over inciting her sister's suicide, prayed to the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury on Tuesday to revive the case.
 The court fixed Wednesday to pass an order on the matter after examining the case documents said her lawyer Adv Masud Salahuddin to the Daily Observer.
The plaintiff's lawyer explained the objection to the investigation report, stating that the case should not only fall under section 9 (1) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, but also section 9 (2) of the law and also section 302 of the Penal Code.
"Suicide related to rape falls under those laws."
Police had recovered a variety of evidence after Munia's death, including mobile phones, her diaries and CCTV footages, the lawyer said. Police had previously said that the CCTV footages showed Anvir coming in and going out of the flat.
"The investigation authorities did not mention examining the CCTV footages in their report, or note its observation and analysis of it. They did not look at the autopsy report, or, did they pay any attention to it. They did not discuss their findings with the plaintiffs either."
The 'final report' in the case was submitted to the court on July 19.
Munia was found dead in a flat in Dhaka's Gulshan on April 19.
The victim's sister, Nusrat Jahan, filed a case with Gulshan Police Station accusing Anvir of inciting the suicide.
According to the case filed by Muniya's family, Anvir had an "affair" with Munia and used to visit her at a Gulshan flat he rented for her.
They allege that he had promised to marry her, but later refused, threatened her and asked her to leave, which spurred her to commit suicide.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP activists clash with police at Zia’s grave, 50 injured, 50 held
US spent $2t in Afghanistan, interest will pinch every American
Taliban move to restart Kabul, Biden defends exit
‘Not an enemy’ any more: Why Russia is courting Taliban
China slams US ‘awful mess’ in Afghanistan
27 govt employees sued for embezzling Tk 10.40cr
Court order on Naraji Petition today
e-Orange owner couple sent to jail


Latest News
Covid: 5 more dies in Bogura
PM asks secretaries to continue country’s ongoing development spree
Helena denied bail in fraudulent case
Human rights body sets up panel to probe infant murder in Chotomoni Nibas
Ex-police officer Babul denied bail again
M'singh boat capsize: Body recovered, one still missing
3 cases filed over Clash at Chandrima Udyan
BGMEA requests for release of import consignments from Ctg Port instead of private ICDs
Petition filed again for Pori Moni's remand; hearing Thursday
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Most Read News
Six arrested on charge of making pornographic video
Rise of Taliban: Threats of terrorism surface again
Afghanistan carrying the curse of geography
Senior officials of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) placing wreath at the life-size portrait
Taliban announce 'general amnesty' for govt officials
‘Unfinished problem for world’
National Mourning Day in Pictures
Taliban announce 'amnesty', urge women to join government
Communal violence must stop
Afghan central bank chief flees Kabul, blaming Ghani for chaos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft