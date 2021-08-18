e-Orange owner couple sent to jail

A Dhaka court on Tuesday sent e-orange owner Sonia Mehzabin and her husband Masukur Rahman to jail for allegedly misappropriating Tk 1,100 crore of clients.Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakar Siddiq passed the order rejecting their bail prayers.

Earlier in the morning Sonia and her husband filed bail petitions through their lawyers.

It is learnt that former captain of the national cricket team and ruling party lawmaker Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was made a brand ambassador of e-commerce platform e-orange.

Apparently, the inclusion of Mashrafe drew clients in drove to join the e-orange.

Customers have filed a case against owners and staff of e-commerce platform e-orange for reportedly embezzling around Tk 1,100 crore by not delivering the ordered and paid for products.

Md Abu Taher, a resident of Azampur in Dhaka, filed the case on behalf of 37 customers with Gulshan

Police Station on Monday night against the owners and staff of the platform, mentioning five names, said Aminul Islam, Inspector (investigation) of the police station.

The accused in the case are Sonia Mehajabin, Masukur Rahman, Amanullah, Bithi Akhter, Kawsar and all the owners of e-Orange. However, the number of owners in the company was not mentioned in the case.

In the case statement, the complainants alleged that since April 28, they have been paying e-orange to buy different products at different times which were supposed to be delivered by the company after a certain time.

"But the company has been cheating us by not delivering the products," one of the complainants said.

They claim that by not delivering the goods in the same way, the company has embezzled around Tk 1,100 crore from about one lakh customers including them.

As per the case statement, previous owner Sonia Mehjabin, her husband Masukur Rahman, Amanullah, Bithi Akhter, and Kawser have been accused of embezzling Tk1,100 crore.

One customer on condition of anonymity told the Daily Observer, "It was Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's ads that got people to trust e-orange, otherwise, a lot of people would not have bought products from this platform."

Kazi Nazrul Islam, another customer, wrote in a post tagging the official page of the former Bangladeshi cricket captain: "Sir, we follow you. You asked us to trust the brand and based on that we had ordered from e-orange. What will happen to our money?"

On last Monday night (August 16), the former brand ambassador of e-Orange, former captain of the Bangladesh national cricket team and Mashrafe bin Mortuza, MP, said that he would support if anyone files a case to take legal action against the fraudulent e-commerce company e-Orange.

Customers of e-commerce platform e-orange held a demonstration again on Monday afternoon demanding accountability from the platform, a video of which went viral on Facebook.

However, earlier in June, Mashrafe stated from his verified Facebook page that he got involved with an organization named SPC Group last April.

"I had an agreement of being the brand ambassador of the platform on the condition that they will undertake social development projects. In return, they would install 100 high-quality CCTV cameras in Narail. But I came to know the business structure that I was told about is not exactly like that," he added.

Earlier, a number of leading banks and a mobile banking service temporarily suspended the use of their cards for transactions with 10 e-commerce sites, including e-orange, after the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of the central bank sought bank account details of the e-commerce platforms.







