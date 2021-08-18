C-19 deaths, infections up again

The country witnessed 198 more deaths due to coroanvirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally now stands at 24,547. Some 7,535 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,433,396. On Monday the number of deaths was 174 and of infection was 6,959.

Besides, 12,905 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease taking recovery rate to 91.73 per cent, and the total number of recovery to 1,314,916, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 19.18 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.90 per cent and the death rate at 1.71 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 709 labs across the country tested 39,278 samples.

Of the deceased, Dhaka division saw the highest 72 deaths followed by Chattogram52, Khulna 26, Sylhet 18, Rajshahi nine, Mymensingh eight, Barishal seven, and Rangpur six.

Among the 198 deceased, 116 were men and 82 women. Of the total deceased across the country, 16,149 were men while 8,318 women.

However, the country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed at least 4.3 million lives and infected 208.8 million people across the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 187 million people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The virus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







