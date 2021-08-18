Video
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021
Front Page

Teachers, students to undergo dope test

Published : Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal has said that teachers will be brought under dope test during their recruitment and the same will be done to students during their admission to the university.  
"At the same time, government officials and employees will be tested once a year for dope. Action will be taken against those who are tested positive. We have been asked to follow the zero tolerance policy in this regard," he added.
The Home Minister made the remarks after a meeting on law and order at the Secretariat's Cabinet Room on Tuesday afternoon.
"We are getting news of new and dangerous drugs. Following the information of such items from various sources, we suddenly called today's meeting through the Cabinet Secretary. Chiefs of all forces, including representatives from the Army, were present at the meeting," he said.
"We have discussed in detail about drugs, their abuse and the ways to control them. We don't make drugs. The drugs we seize in our country are from outside. Through this our young generation is being harmed. We have had long discussions to protect our future generations," the home minister said.
"We are also looking for how drugs find ways to the country. Recently we have seen some horrible drugs coming through the courier service. I have taken steps to stop it. Our postal department controls the courier service. They have been given necessary instructions in this regard.


